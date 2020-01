South Bend's newly refurbished Howard Park is getting attention across the Midwest.

It was just ranked No. 1 on Midwest Living's Travel Hot List for the category "Five Things We're Crushing on This Winter."

The article showcases unique winter activities you can do around the Midwest, and it has high praise for Howard Park's ice trail and playground while also mentioning the park's many other amenities.

The redone park just reopened in November.