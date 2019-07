Round Barn Estates want you to celebrate this holiday weekend with cold beer and live music in Baroda, Michigan.

Matt Moersch, CEO of Moersch Hospitality Group, joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning News to chat about Jammin' in the Vineyard Red, Whites & Brews.

Reds, Whites, & Brews at the Round Barn Estate starts Saturday, July 6th at 11 a.m.

If you can't make it Saturday, there will be another one on Sunday, July 7th at 11 a.m.