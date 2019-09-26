Rediscovery of asbestos stalls Drewry's demolition

The on-again, off-again demolition of the old Drewry’s Brewery building in South Bend is off again.

The property owner started the job in February of 2017 but never finished.

This was supposed to be the year the South Bend Common Council stepped in to finish the job, only to find the cost of the project turned out to be $1 million more than expected.

“I think the $1.2 million being the lowest bid that we got, that’s just outrageous,” 2nd District Common Council Member Regina Williams-Preston said.

Actually, the low bid came in closer to $1.4 million. The council had dedicated $400,000 to the cause.

On Sept. 10, the South Bend Board of Public Works rejected both bids it received for the Drewry’s demolition as being too costly.

The problem appears to be the recent rediscovery of asbestos on the site.

“Based on my conversations with [Indiana Department of Environmental Management], the owner had cleaned up the site. We got a bill of health that says there are no violations, then all the sudden there's this contamination on the site,” Williams-Preston said.

A letter from IDEM dated Aug. 27 said there was wood, asphalt shingles and asbestos found on the site. The letter states that the materials came from “outside the perimeter of the property” and that the property owner should “ensure that all dumping stop immediately.”

It’s the latest setback to possible plans to develop an indoor farming operation on the site.

“I don't know what happened. I don't know why the contamination is there, but we need to get the site cleaned up. It's an opportunity, we want to hear, to bring jobs, to bring fresh produce right here in our neighborhood, eliminating food deserts that we have there. So there's a lot of opportunity,” Williams-Preston said.

A public meeting on tap for Thursday night will start a search for solutions to the problems that plague the Drewry's site.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend.

