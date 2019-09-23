Red Cross requesting blood donors of all races, ethnicities

The American Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups.

However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy.

The Red Cross says the best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

