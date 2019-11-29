Recreational pot sales start Sunday in Michigan

Sunday, Dec. 1, will be the first day recreational marijuana can be sold in Michigan.

However, industry leaders are warning it may not be that easy to buy.

Regulators say companies are rushing to renovate their dispensaries by expanding their growing facilities and hiring more employees ahead of the big ban being lifted.

Consumers will probably be stuck in longer lines and see higher prices because some dispensaries may still be underprepared.

There could be product shortages in the early months of recreational pot sales until licensed growers can harvest the first crop, possibly in March or April.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued an advisory bulletin on Nov. 13 stating that businesses that are licensed to grow, process or sell marijuana for medical use can transfer half their inventory to the recreational market if they have the necessary license.

Dispensaries will be able to transfer half of each type of marijuana product, but only if it has been in inventory for at least 30 days.

According to MLIVE, as of Nov. 21, the state had received 31 applications for retail locations.

There are currently eight licensed recreational marijuana businesses. At this time there are no licensed recreational pot shops in Lansing.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

