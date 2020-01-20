Recreational pot sales coming to Niles

A medical marijuana dispensary in Niles plans to start selling recreational pot by the end of the week.

Sales at the Releaf Center on Terminal Road are set to begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Releaf is the first business in southwest Michigan to get its recreational license.

Today, Robin Schneider with the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association spoke today about what to expect.

“Often we see long lines when new facilities open so I would dress warm in case there's a line,” Schneider told 16 News Now in a telephone interview. “

Much like the kind of lines that formed in Ann Arbor where the New Year ushered in recreational sales—that for the most part—where short lived.

“We have been struggling with supplying the very high demand of products as we've seen in some cities retail establishments have run out of cannabis flower within the first day or couple days,” Schneider explained.

Releaf will likely limit the amount of marijuana each customer can buy although a spokesman who answered the phone there today said the specific limit had not yet been set.

Sales will be cash only and there is an ATM in the building. Customers must prove that they’re 21 or older with a government issued I.D. While you don’t have to live in Michigan to buy marijuana there, “it’s absolutely illegal to take your adult use cannabis over the border, so it is important that everyone understands that they need to keep that product in the State of Michigan if they're making the purchase in the State of Michigan,” Schneider said.

While there will eventually be consumption centers where people can go to use the products they purchase, that is not the case now.

“I think a lot of people go to their friend's houses or make a weekend out of it, kind of thing, but yeah it is imperative until we get those social consumption lounges in place that folks are not driving back across the border and putting themselves at legal risk,” Schneider concluded.

Schneider expects it will take marijuana growers “about a year” to catch up with demand.