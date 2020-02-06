Recreational marijuana sales begin in Van Buren Co., Michigan

Recreational marijuana sales have now reached Van Buren County.

The Breedsville Provision Center in Breedsville started selling adult-use marijuana Saturday.

Meantime, the Green Door Cannabis Store in Bangor has been approved for its adult-use license, and sales there are expected to start some time next week.

The Green Door is first awaiting permission to move some of its medical marijuana product over to the recreational side.

This all comes two weeks after the ReLeaf Center in Niles began selling recreational pot.

