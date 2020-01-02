Recreational marijuana legal in Illinois, Michigan but law remains same in Indiana

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois.

The change took effect Jan. 1 and has been legal for over a month now in Michigan.

What happens if you are caught with it at a traffic stop in Indiana, where it is still illegal?

Just yesterday, 26-year-old Michael Peavy, from Hammond, was pulled over for reckless driving, and then arrested for drug possession.

Peavy claimed to have legally made the purchase in Illinois, but was in possession in Indiana.

Sergeant Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police said legalized marijuana in surrounding states has not changed the way they do their jobs, adding they enforce Indiana laws, and are committed to upholding the law.

"When Michigan first passed recreational marijuana this became a hot subject, and now with Illinois it's rearing its head again, but we've been upfront about this that it remains illegal in Indiana. So the question gets asked, 'So what are you as Indiana State Troopers going to do differently now?' Well the short answer is nothing," Bohner said.

