Recovering from morning storms; Michiana sees returning sunshine

Thursday afternoon will be great for people to pick up debris and mow the lawn before the weekend. Sunny and dry with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Tonight, we're mainly clear and dry. Overnight lows drop into the middle 50s.

A cloudy day Friday. Slightly more humid conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated rain shower chances, but no major rainfall to worry about. Another good day to mow the lawn, if needed.

This weekend brings spotty storm chances with very warm weather Saturday.