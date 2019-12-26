Record warmth on Thursday, much cooler on Friday

We are seeing incredibly warm temperatures today, and we shattered the record today in South Bend. The previous record was 55 degrees, and we hit 63, which is about 30 degrees above normal! Clouds will thicken tonight as a cold front approaches. There is a small chance for some patchy drizzle or light rain in spots mainly this evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, falling into the upper 30s towards daybreak.

That cold front brings cooler temperatures our way tomorrow, but still above normal. We’ll be back in the 40s for highs. But we warm up again this weekend as another system approaches. This one packs more of a punch as it will bring rain on Saturday and Sunday. With temperatures remaining well above freezing, there’s no worry of any snow or ice. We finally see a cool down Sunday night, with Monday’s highs in the upper 30s to around 40 with a rain/snow mix possible. Temperatures remain much closer to normal next week.

