Record temps today, but cooler again this week

Temperatures soared into the 50s for most of Michiana today, and we set a new record high temperature for South Bend. We hit 57 which beat the 100 year old record of 50 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight. Temps will fall through the 40s this evening, with lows back down to the low 30s overnight.

It will still be warm tomorrow, but a little less so with the clouds returning. There will be slight chance for rain late in the day, but a little better chance Monday night. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A mix of rain and snow possible on Tuesday with a cold front nearby, however, models are continuing to show a further southward track so we may see those chances reduced. Temperatures return to the 30s again for the rest of the week with lows mainly in the 20s. There will be several more chances for snow through the week, mostly lighter snow each time. Long range models are still in disagreement on how much those lighter snows will add up as we head towards the end of the week.

