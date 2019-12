With a record low of 45° set in 1936, our warmest overnight low was achieved this morning. Another record will be set this afternoon with a high of 59° breaking the old record of 55° set in 1959.

Thursday will otherwise be dry and breezy with thicker cloud cover. Late rain will be spotty and brief, after 9pm.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A mild start to your Friday.