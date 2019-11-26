Recipe ideas to spice up your Thanksgiving side dishes

Are you looking to change things up a bit this Thanksgiving?

Executive Chef Nate at the South Bend Farmers Market Cafe shared some side dish recipes Tuesday on 16 Morning News Now.

The recipes included unique spins on the classic sides, like stuffing, sweet potato casserole and green beans.

And one of Chef Nate’s favorites – the Turducken – puts a special twist on the classic Thanksgiving turkey.

"I learned a lot of recipes that my dad learned from his mom and some of the recipes are passed down,” Chef Nate said. "Everyone does mashed potatoes, everybody does sage stuffing or corn bread stuffing. We kind of put a twist on all of it."

And if you want to skip the cooking on Thursday there’s still time to put in a catering order at the Farmers Market Café.

For more information, call (574) -282-1259 or click here .

