Recipe ideas to spice up your 4th of July menu

The 4th of July is just a few days away, and you may be planning to cook out for the holiday.

If you're looking to spice up your menu this year, we've got you covered.

Villa Macri shared some simple and tasty recipes that will impress your guests on 16 Morning News Now.

Watermelon Feta Salad:

Arugula

Feta

Watermelon

Candied walnuts

Mint

Sicilian lemon balsamic

Amarena Goat Cheese Crostini:

Garlic oil-brushed grilled crostini

Goat cheese seasoned with roasted garlic and pepper

Amarena Cherry

Wild Boar Burger:

Boar meat seasoned with Cajun, garlic, white pepper, sage, thyme topped with creamy Brie, peppered bacon and arugula on brioche bun or pretzel

Grilled Kansas City Strip with Bourbon Butter:

Kansas City Steak rubbed with smoked pecan salt, white pepper, garlic topped with bourbon butter made with Woodford Double Oaked

