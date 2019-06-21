Reception held to fund upgrades for South Bend bilingual school

Several people came together to raise money for a local nonprofit in South Bend Thursday.

Seven members of Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka Class of 45 helped raise more than $17,000 to help El Campito, a local bilingual school, upgrade its facilities.

Each year, teams in the Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka program choose a project to benefit the community. The seven-member Team Hope was immediately drawn to helping the school after hearing about the need to upgrade its facilities.

On Thursday, a reception was held to help celebrate the completion of the project.

"All of us really quickly agreed that this would be a great project because it was a definite need, it would lead to a definite improvement and it was a definable and achievable goal," Team Hope member Peter Ashley said.

El Campito was founded in 1970 to aid migrant families coping with the struggles of starting a new life in the area.

