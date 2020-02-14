Recently released inmate arrested again after threatening officer

An Elkhart man is back in jail for allegedly threatening an officer while picking up belongings he left at the jail after being released days earlier.

Police arrested 25-year-old Zachary Jester Tuesday on charges of intimidation, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Jester reportedly went to the Elkhart County Criminal Justice Complex to pick up items he had left after being released a few days earlier. While waiting for his items, he spoke to an officer and allegedly started making threats.

He's also facing counterfeit and driving charges in two other pending cases.

