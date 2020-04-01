Real Services moves Age of Excellence Awards online

Real Services is going virtual for its Age of Excellence Awards celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which our own Terry McFadden has emceed every year since its inception is a time set aside to honor those in our community who give of themselves selflessly to care for others.

It was scheduled to take place on April 21at the Century Center in South Bend.

With the well-being of all in mind, Real Services will instead honor nominees and award winners through a virtual event that will be available on its website, realservices.org.

