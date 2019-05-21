Read Around the County gets children reading in Berrien Co.

In an event that inspires an early love for reading, the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency is partnering with libraries across Berrien County to host Read Around the County.

Tuesday's event took place at Niles' Riverfront Park. Costumed readers told stories to children ages 5 and younger.

The goal is to get young children excited about reading.

"We want parents to be reading to their kids every day, and we want them to get out to their libraries," Berrien RESA's Susan Parlak said. "All of our libraries in our county have great reading programs, so parents can read to their children and earn prizes."

Another Read Around the County event is taking place on Thursday at St. Joseph Bluff.

