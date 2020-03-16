Re-scheduled date announced for 'The Price Is Right LIVE!'

A re-scheduled date has been announced for "The Price Is Right LIVE!" at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the interactive stage show will be postponed until Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The show is an opportunity for fans of "The Price Is Right" to see it on-stage and possibly be called to "come on down" and win prizes.

All tickets that have been already sold will be honored for the new August date.

Anyone with questions can contact the Lerner Theatre box office.

