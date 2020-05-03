Re-entering public safety spaces safely ahead of Indiana reopening

Like most states across the country, Indiana has been on lock down for more than a month.

But on Monday, Hoosiers will see many of the restrictions that kept them at home and out of business to ease up a bit as the state sets to reopen on Monday.

While some say it's too early like South Bend Mayor James Mueller, others like Beacon Medical Group critical care and pulmonary specialist Dr. Luke White are making sure people are aware of the importance of re-entering public safety spaces safely.

"We have to continue to take precautions even as things open up to make sure that we limit the spread because, even if we feel perfectly fine, even if everyone else around us feels perfectly fine, we are not through this yet," White says.

Because of that fear, White is laying out some post-pandemic do's.

"Maybe don't touch something, make sure I have brought a mask with me, make sure that if I go somewhere, it's not somewhere that I'm going to be crowded in with others," White said.

And some pre-pandemic don'ts.

"I went to the store for the first time in a long to get groceries time last week, and I caught myself. I was buying some meat, I picked it up, I looked at it, and then I put it back down to look at another one and I had to stop and say 'My gosh. No.' That was pre-pandemic behavior. We cannot do that," White says.

A more strict post-pandemic lifestyle may be the new normal for now but White says it isn't something he hasn't seen before.

"For most of human history, we have been fighting pandemics, we have been fighting plagues, we have gotten through each of every one of them successfully," White said. "And every time we have done that, in all human recorded history, it's because we have figured out how to take care of each other while, at the same time, making responsible decisions in our day-to-day life and we are going to figure that out this time. It's kind of new for us but it's not new for humanity."

Retailers will be allowed to reopen at half capacity starting on Monday. Hair salons and barbershops are scheduled to reopen with restrictions on May 11th, while restaurants will also reopen but at half capacity.