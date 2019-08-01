Rare, 1st edition Harry Potter book sells for $34,000

An old library book that cost less than $2 just pulled some magic only Harry Potter could summon.

The book is a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" which sold for $34,500 on Thursday.

The book is only one of 500 that exists because it includes two typos and one mistake.

Other first editions of the same book have gone for more, but more than $30,000 for a book that cost a couple bucks - typos and all - isn't too bad.

Apparently, the book had just been sitting - half-forgotten - in a closet until its owner realized she might be able to sell it to pay for a new bathroom.

She met up with rare books experts who confirmed it was the real deal, and a private collector in the United Kingdom snatched it up faster than you can say "expelliarmus."

In case you're wondering what the mistakes are: "One wand" is listed twice in an equipment list on page 53, the word philosopher is misspelled on the back cover, and Rowling is identified as "Joanne" instead of by her initials "J.K.” on the copyright page.

Copyright 2019 Hansons via CNN. All rights reserved.