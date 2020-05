Today:

Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s. Another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We spark a few thunderstorms today after 2 PM. Locally heavy downpours of rain possible. Winds continue to usher in warm, summer like air from the south west.

Tonight:

Storms end by 9 PM. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow:

Not quite as hot. Showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.