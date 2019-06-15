Rally for Life event opposes an unlicensed abortion business

Pro-life supporters across the state filled up pews and the street Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic School.

Many attended the Rally for Life event, in response to Judge Sarah Evans Barker allowing Whole Women's Health Alliance to open without a license.

Among the speakers was Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who addressed those at the rally saying: “We have a responsibility to make sure there is a licensing mechanism to keep people from harm.”

Others, like Executive Director with Saint Joseph County Right to Life, Jackie Appleman, agreed.

“That message of being all in and making sure that we are here for the rally and we don't just leave here today and forget about the issue, but we are in front of the clinic speaking truth to the clinic workers, and supporting the women and offering them real help,” Appleman said.

Two weeks ago, the judge ruled she is confident the clinic could and will be regulated by the state, but state health officials had previously denied the clinic's application saying the group did not provide necessary information about its other clinics.

