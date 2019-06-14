"Rally for Life" Saturday in protest of South Bend abortion clinic

People will gather in South Bend in opposition to plans for an abortion clinic this weekend.

Whole Women's Health Alliance is moving forward with plans to open a clinic on the northwest side.

Two weeks ago, a judge ruled she's confident the clinic "could and will be regulated by the state."

State health officials had denied the clinic's application said the group didn't provide necessary information about its other clinics.

Saturday's "Rally for Life" is being put on by pro-life organizations.

It's at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic School's soccer field.

