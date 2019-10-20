Raising food pantry donations during annual Halloween Spooktacular

The scares come to a stop Sunday at the Mishawaka Halloween Spooktacular, after two weekends worth of collecting food pantry donations and giving people the chills.

The haunted house took center stage Sunday, but for the past two weekends, Mishawaka Parks and Rec got people ready for Halloween with their trunk or treat, graveyard, and fun houses.

Organizers say roughly 1,700 people showed up each night, and every one of them had to bring a canned food item to donate.

They say their marking this year down as a success.

"It's been a lot of fun but it's also been really hectic. We've had a lot of people come through. I'd say at least 1,700 each night so I think we've raised quite a bit," said organizer Yvonne Teeter.

This marks the third year Mishawaka has hosted the Spooktacular, and Teeter says she's already looking to making an impact next year.