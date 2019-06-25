Rainy spring causing increase in seasonal pests

They're the annoying part of spring and summer: bugs. And with so much rain this spring, there are some species to watch for, including mosquitoes.

Indiana state epidemiologist Lee Green said there's a big increase in floodwater mosquitoes across Indiana. But there's some good news here.

"Although we have a lot more annoyance in mosquitoes out there, the majority of them that we're seeing the increase in are not disease-carrying; they're strictly nuisance biters," Green said.

If you're wondering about West Nile virus, there was one pool of mosquitoes found in Elkhart County but no human infection cases in the state.

A viewer also messaged NewsCenter 16 about black flies, the ones that bite. Green said the consistent rainfall has helped the flies stick around longer than usual.

"Usually, we only see them in the spring, and then the water heats up, so they don't breed, but this year, the water was staying cool," he explained.

It's also blacklegged tick season. They spread Lyme disease and, according to Green, are most active between May and July.

"If you are in a wooded area, make sure you wear repellent for ticks as well," he said.

To track mosquito and tick activity near you, visit the Indiana Department of Health website.

