Rainy Tuesday with cooler than average temperatures

Scattered rain will be on the radar for most of the day, on and off. An umbrella is going to come in handy, along with a coat. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 50s today along with gradually ending rain around 4pm.

Lows near the 50 degree mark with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Strong winds from the east, gusting up to 25mph. Thunderstorms develop into Wednesday morning.

Early thunderstorms on the radar Wednesday between 5-7am. We’re non-severe with rapidly rising temperatures. Some afternoon sun peeks out after those morning showers. Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s.