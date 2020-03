WEDNESDAY:

Rain and snow before 10am. Mainly dry through the rest of the day with some afternoon sunshine. Highs eventually reach the middle 40s. A bit breezy.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Lows just below the freezing point. Calm winds.

THURSDAY:

Some scattered rain showers possible into the afternoon. Otherwise, bright and sunny with highs in the low 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.