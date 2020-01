TODAY:

Rain likely, scattered across Michiana. Highs reach the upper 30s with a light breeze from the east.

TONIGHT:

Rain changes over to snow after 9pm Friday. While no accumulation is likely, roads may be slick. Lows drop to the freezing point at 32 degrees.

SATURDAY:

A few snow showers with little to no accumulation. Highs in the middle 30s with wet conditions through the weekend.