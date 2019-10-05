Rain tonight, nice on Sunday

Showers will roll through tonight, especially this evening when a line of showers will move across the area. It won’t be quite as chilly tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be a pleasant fall day with skies becoming mostly sunny, and near normal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a few dry days with mostly sunny skies before our next rain maker moves in on Thursday. A front will move through late Thursday night/Friday morning, and behind that temperatures turn cool, with lows in the upper 30s Friday night.

