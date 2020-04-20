Rain tonight, much cooler tomorrow

After a beautiful day with sunshine, rain is on the way tonight. Showers and maybe a few rumbles overnight as a cold front moves through. We will fall into the 40s late this evening, with lows in the mid 30s overnight.

It will be much colder tomorrow behind that cold front, and breezy as well. Despite mostly sunny skies, we will only see highs in the mid 40s, and with the breezy conditions, it will feel like it’s in the 30s. Some models are bringing in some rain and even some snowflakes late Tuesday night. We will have to watch that disturbance. Other models just show an increase in clouds. It will be warmer again on Wednesday, back up around 60, with a chance for showers. Rain looks more likely for the second half of the week. We get a few days near 60, then it’s back into the 50s this weekend.