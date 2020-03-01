Rain, thunder and fog possible tonight

It was a very warm and dry day across Michiana, but we will see some rain moving in tonight. The bulk of the rain will fall between midnight and 6am, and will end from west to east tomorrow morning. Besides just rain, don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder. Fog is also possible overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Rain ends tomorrow morning, with much of the day mostly cloudy. It will be a little cooler, but still above normal in the mid 40s. Some models hint at a slight chance for rain on Tuesday, though there’s not a ton of moisture to work with. Thursday may bring a chance for rain, and perhaps a few flakes mixing in Thursday night. Overall, temperatures are expected to be above normal through the week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

