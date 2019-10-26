Rain tapers off tonight

Rain will continue tonight across Michiana, tapering to scattered showers late this evening and overnight. Rain could be heavy in spots causing some ponding on roads and low lying areas. The other factor we need to watch tonight is the wind. We will see winds increasing this evening, with gusts over 30 mph overnight, closer to 40 mph in our far southern areas. Temps will rise into the mid to upper 50s this evening, then back down into the upper 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a much nicer day. We will start with clouds, and there could be stray lingering shower in far northern areas. Clouds will start to break up, and we’ll see some sun coming through in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 50s. Warm again on Monday, though a cold front will move in bringing a chance for rain by Monday night. We’re looking wet weather especially for Wednesday and Thursday with a couple of fronts moving through, and then another low pressure moving up from the south like we’re seeing tonight. That means it looks like a rainy Halloween, with a few flakes possibly mixing in on the back side of that system Thursday night into Friday morning. As cooler temperatures round out the week.

