TODAY:

Cloudy skies with a high near 40. A light breeze with dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Few rain showers after dark. A rain-snow mix develops overnight. Very little accumulation possible, but slushy roads may cause slow-downs. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

A chance of snow before noon. Cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. A bit breezy with a wind chill in effect. A fresh dusting of snow possible.