Rain, snow and fog tonight

Showers continue early this evening, but some snow could mix in this evening and overnight as temperatures drop down into the low 30s. Any accumulation will be minor. We will also see areas of fog tonight so watch for reduced visibility in spots.

Tomorrow we will see scattered snow showers, perhaps a bit of rain mixing in. Only minor to light accumulation is expected. Spotty snow showers continue tomorrow night, and there could be a few spots that see a snow shower or a wintry mix Sunday morning. A lot of the week ahead will be dry, but models show slight chances for rain and snow. We could be looking at another system moving through next weekend with rain and snow. Overall, temperatures are very consistent over the next 10 days in the mid to upper 30s.

