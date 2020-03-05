Rain showers put a damper on Thursday's picture perfect weather

TODAY:

A dry, but cool start. Wakeup wind chills feel like the teens. Afternoon highs reach the lower 50s!

We're sunny until lunchtime, before cloud cover rolls in. Showers are possible with pop-up activity through the evening hours.

TONIGHT:

Lows just below the freezing point with a band of snow arriving just after midnight.

TOMORROW:

Light snow continues for most of Michiana through the morning hours. Minor accumulations possible. Very windy with highs stalling out in the upper 30s. A cold, cloudy day with a few lake-effect bands of snow cutting off late in the afternoon.