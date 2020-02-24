Rain showers move in to Michiana after 4pm

Monday:

A few scattered showers on the radar early with more rain developing later in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 40s with a light breeze and mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight:

With overnight lows just above the freezing point, we teeter back and forth between rain and snow, creating rather slick roads by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday:

Wake up temperatures in the middle 30s with a rain/snow mix. A strong breeze developing. Mainly rain into the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s.