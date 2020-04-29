Rain showers continue for the next 48 hours

TODAY:

Cloudy skies with on/off showers for most of the day. We’re briefly dry around lunchtime before rain returns this evening. Temperatures linger in the upper 50s/low 60s all day. Relatively strong winds from the south, shifting to the northwest.

TONIGHT:

Few showers on the radar with thicker cloud cover. Cooling into the low 40s as winds pick up overnight. A chilly start to your Thursday.

TOMORROW:

Another day of rain. Much cooler behind the cold front with high temperatures stalling out in the upper 40s. Grab a jacket!