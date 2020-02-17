Rain showers arrive this afternoon across Michiana

TODAY:
Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the lower 40s.
Rain showers arrive between 4-5pm from the west.
TONIGHT:
Rain becomes heavy and somewhat steady overnight from 7 PM into the early morning hours of your Tuesday.
Overnight lows will remain above the freezing point so we don’t see any snow mixing in.
TUESDAY:
Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 30s.
Rain showers end through the morning hours, leaving us dry in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze.
Wednesday is partly cloudy, but much cooler. High temperatures in the upper 20s.