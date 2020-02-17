Rain showers arrive this afternoon across Michiana

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the lower 40s.

Rain showers arrive between 4-5pm from the west.

TONIGHT:

Rain becomes heavy and somewhat steady overnight from 7 PM into the early morning hours of your Tuesday.

Overnight lows will remain above the freezing point so we don’t see any snow mixing in.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 30s.

Rain showers end through the morning hours, leaving us dry in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze.

Wednesday is partly cloudy, but much cooler. High temperatures in the upper 20s.