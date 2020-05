TODAY:

Showers finally ending through the morning hours. Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Strong wind gusts from the east as a low pressure system exits.

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. A nice change heading into the middle of the week. Still quite breezy.

TOMORROW:

Returning sunshine. A pleasant day with highs in the middle 60s. Strong winds continue from the east.