Rain returns to Michiana tonight, will it impact your Easter plans?

Rain showers will pick up tonight with up to a quarter inch of rain possible. The bulk of the rain will fall between 10pm-3am. We wake up Easter Sunday dry, thought a light sprinkle could still be possible. Much of Easter Sunday will be dry, though we could see a quick shower mid-day. Temperatures warm up again to around 60. Then, a strong cold front dives through Sunday night into Monday morning and that will significantly impact our weather pattern. We’ll see rain showers, much colder air, and very windy conditions. A High Wind Watch is in effect on Monday with wind gusts 50-60mph possible! (Sidenote: an EF-0 tornado packs winds starting at 65mph!) Colder weather behind this boundary for much of next week.