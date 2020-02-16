Rain returns on Monday

Clear skies will give way to clouds tonight across Michiana, especially overnight. Temperatures will get back down into the low 20s.

Tomorrow we will see mostly cloudy skies with rain arriving in the afternoon from SW to NE. We could see a few flakes on the front end, but no accumulation as rain quickly becomes the dominant precipitation type. Rain will be likely into tomorrow night, but moving out of the area before daybreak on Tuesday. We should see a fair amount of sunshine through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be a little chilly for a couple days on Wednesday and Thursday, but warming back into the 40s by the weekend, even some low 50s. Rain returns very late next weekend into the early part of next week.

