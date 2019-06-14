Rain returns for the weekend

It’s been a beautiful, dry day but rain will return for the weekend. Showers are possible tonight, mainly overnight. We will see periods of showers and storms (along with some dry times) both Saturday and Sunday (a little less so on Sunday). But heavy rain is expected overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between late tonight and Monday morning, some areas could be seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain on top of already saturated soil. Models are all over the place for Sunday, but it does look like rain will become much more widely scattered Sunday afternoon, so more dry time than on Saturday. We’ll dry out Monday and Tuesday, but more rain chances return next week.