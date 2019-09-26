Rain on the way for Friday

We’ve had a gorgeous, but breezy day across Michiana and a nice night is ahead. Mostly clear skies expected, though a few clouds move in late. Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening and down into the low 50s overnight.

Tomorrow we see the return of rain, as well as warmer temperatures. Our model shows an initial area of showers and storms move through mid to late afternoon, then keeps us quiet much of the evening before a line of storms moves through late evening into the overnight. Those could be a bit strong so we’ll keep an eye on it. This would be ideal for Friday night football games, but some other models show more continuous showers and storms for the evening. Timing will be everything. For Saturday, our model shows just some spotty showers in the morning. That would be good for ND football, but again, we’ll have to see how Friday night plays out and how it will affect things on Saturday. We have a small chance for rain on Sunday as well. Temperatures get back in the 80s to start off the work week, but quickly decline by the end of the week.

