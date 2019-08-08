Rain ends early; A sunny and dry day in Michiana

TODAY:

Showers on the radar early, ending by 6am. Partly cloudy skies persist through the late morning as we gradually dry out.

Afternoon highs top out near 80 degrees with relatively low levels of humidity. Comfortable and pleasant!

TONIGHT:

A cooler evening, overall. Lows in the middle 50s. A great oppotunity to give that air conditioning a break and open the windows!

TOMORROW:

Comfortable, dry. Highs in the upper 70s with a pleasant feel to the day. Abundant sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND:

We're sunny and dry again Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s.

An isolated thundershower possible Sunday. Highs in the low 80s.