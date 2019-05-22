Rain ending early; Sunny Wednesday afternoon

Beginning to end, Wednesday is a much warmer start than yesterday.

Smooth sailing on the roads before Memorial Day

Afternoon highs top out in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees! Our first warm day in a stretch of summer-like weather arrives today.

We’re sunny and dry Wednesday afternoon with a strong breeze from the SW.

Lows in the middle 60s this evening. Very mild overnight! You can leave the windows open, BUT we’re in for another early morning round of showers on Thursday.

Rain likely around 4am Thursday. Again, showers only last for a few hours. A sunny and dry afternoon unfolds with high temperatures in the upper 70s.