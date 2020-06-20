Rain chances return this Father's Day weekend

Hot and humid this evening. Scattered showers and storms will move into the area bringing some much needed rain to parts of Michiana. More showers and storms possible overnight as well. Temps will drop through the 80s this evening, with lows in the low 70s overnight.

Sunday will be a little cooler, but plenty humid with scattered showers and storms. If you’re looking to do some grilling for Father’s Day, it looks like the evening will be the time frame with the driest weather. Showers and storms increase on Monday, especially Monday night into early Tuesday as a cold front is coming through. Then we finally see temps get closer to normal for a few day before warming back up early next week.