Rain and snow tonight, sloppy melting tomorrow

Spotty rain and snow showers expected this evening with temperatures remaining pretty steady. Overnight rain will move in from the south. Lows only down into the mid 30s.

Rain is likely tomorrow, but it will be a cool rain with highs in the upper 30s. The rain and above freezing temps will help to melt some of that snow, making for a sloppy day. Rain and snow is possible Friday night into Saturday as a low pressure center moves into our area. Colder air on the back side of that low will bring scattered light snow showers into Sunday, with light accumulation possible. Temperatures will be pretty consistent over the next 10 days with mainly mid to upper 30s expected.

