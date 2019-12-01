Rain and snow tonight, but a mostly quiet work week

We will see rain mixing with snow this evening as temperatures fall slowly through the 30s. More snow than rain overnight, and we will see a transition to lake-effect overnight, mainly in far western areas. Very little accumulation expected, even in areas that see lake effect due to the wintry mix and warmer ground.

Tomorrow we will still have a chance for a little light snow and rain in spots, especially west, with little to no accumulation. Then we’re left with clouds tomorrow night and Tuesday. The rest of the week is still looking quiet with near normal temperatures for early December.

