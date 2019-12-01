Rain and snow possible for Sunday

We have fog this morning in parts of Michiana with visibility down below ½ mile in spots. Otherwise we will have a mainly dry morning (a few spotty showers/flakes possible) before more rain moves in this afternoon. We could see rain mixing with snow this afternoon as temperatures slowly fall. Highs today in the low 40s, falling this afternoon.

This evening we will see a rain/snow mix, then as colder air works in we will see a shift to all snow, but favoring western areas. Light snow in western areas tomorrow, possibly some rain as well. Accumulation should be light, with less than an inch expected. Highs will be a bit cooler tomorrow in the mid to upper 30s. The rest of the week is looking quiet at this point, with near normal temperatures.

